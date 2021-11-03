Democrat Terry McAuliffe on Wednesday conceded Virginia’s gubernatorial election to Republican Glenn Youngkin, whose upset victory in what had been an increasingly blue state shook the national Democratic Party.

“While last night we came up short, I am proud that we spent this campaign fighting for the values we so deeply believe in,” Mr. McAuliffe said in a statement. “Congratulations to Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin on his victory. I hope Virginians will join me in wishing the best to him and his family.”

Mr. McAuliffe, who served as Virginia governor from 2014 to 2018, also said the state must continue to fight for liberal causes of voting rights, affordable health care and abortion rights.

“While there will be setbacks along the way, I am confident that the long-term path of Virginia is toward inclusion, openness and tolerance for all,” he said.

Mr. McAuliffe lost the election by about 2% of the vote in a record-turnout gubernatorial election. With 95% of the precincts reporting, Mr. Youngkin took almost 50.6% of the vote and Mr. McAuliffe received over 48.5%.

Mr. Youngkin is a businessman and first-time political candidate.

Inauguration Day is Jan. 15.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.