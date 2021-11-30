President Biden on Tuesday said his “heart goes out” to the victims and their families of a school shooting in Michigan.

“My heart goes out to the families enduring the unimaginable grief of losing a loved one,” he said as he began a speech in Minnesota. “You got to know that the whole community just has to be in a state of shock.

The shooting at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, left at least three dead and six injured, according to reports.

A 15-year-old student was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, according to law enforcement officials in Oakland County, Michigan.

All of the victims are believed to be students and one of the injured was a teacher.

The White House said Mr. Biden will receive regular updates about the shooting. He was informed of the shooting while traveling to Minnesota to discuss his infrastructure bill, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan informed Mr. Biden of the shooting before his speech at the Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, Minnesota, according to Ms. Psaki.

“The traveling team will remain in close touch with the team back at the White House and provide regular updates to the president as new information surfaces,” Ms. Psaki said in a statement.

