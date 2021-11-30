Republicans keep “trash”-talking one another over the backlash surrounding comments GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert said she made in jest to Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar about being a suicide bomber.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican, slammed Rep. Nancy Mace, South Carolina Republican, as “trash” on Tuesday morning for Ms. Mace’s criticism of the remarks by Ms. Boebert remarks during an interview on CNN Newsroom.

“Mace fits right in on @CNN,” Mrs. Greene commented above a tweeted link to the interview.

Ms. Mace was asked for her thoughts about comments Ms. Boebert made to supporters in a video that appeared online last Thursday.

In the video clip, the freshman Colorado congresswoman said she was with Ms. Omar, a Minnesota Democrat who was born in Somalia and is one of two Muslim women serving in Congress, inside a Capitol Hill elevator. Ms. Boebert claimed to her audience that a police officer appeared concerned Ms. Omar may be dangerous and then she jokingly quipped, “She doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine.” She also called Ms. Omar a member of the Capitol Hill “Jihad Squad” with other liberal Democratic lawmakers.

.@NancyMace is the trash in the GOP Conference.



Never attacked by Democrats or RINO’s (same thing) because she is not conservative, she’s pro-abort.



Mace you can back up off of @laurenboebert or just go hang with your real gal pals, the Jihad Squad.



Your out of your league. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 30, 2021

Ms. Mace said she found Ms. Boebert’s remarks to be “disgusting.”

“I have time after time condemned my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for racist tropes and remarks that I find disgusting, and this is no different than any others,” she said.

“As a member of Congress and seeing such division in our country, we all have a responsibility — both elected members of Congress on both sides of the aisle and the American people in our communities and at work in our communities and everything else —- … to lower the temperature and this does not do that.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Illinois Republican, who initially called Ms. Boebert “trash” for her comments, responded, “Honestly the your/you’re thing is funny, it’s really a bad way to end this tweet. Now we all just see that you can’t spell.”

Former Rep. Barbara Comstock, Virginia Republican, also piled on to Ms. Boebert, referring to her as “trash” during an interview on CNN.

Mr. Kinzinger is one of two GOP members along with Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming who voted to censure and remove Rep. Paul Gosar, Arizona Republican, from his committee assignments over an anime-style video he posted online depicting a sword-fighting battle where he appears to kill Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat.

Democrats lashed out at Ms. Boebert for her comments, which led to a phone conversation between Reps. Boebert and Ilhan on Monday. The call was intended to smooth over their conflict, but the conversation only escalated the tension further.

• Kerry Picket can be reached at kpicket@washingtontimes.com.