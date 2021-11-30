NEWS AND OPINION:

Football great Herschel Walker declared his intent to run for the U.S. Senate seat in Georgia on Aug. 24 and now reveals he has organized 34N22 — a political action committee now up and running to support the conservative Republican.

“The group will highlight the strong record and unparalleled work ethic of Herschel Walker as a successful businessman, community leader, and Heisman-winning football player at the University of Georgia. 34N22 will also work aggressively to hold far-left incumbent Raphael Warnock accountable for his failed policies and divisive rhetoric that have hurt Georgia families,” noted a mission statement released Tuesday.

Rep. Raphael Warnock — a senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta — assumed office on Jan. 20 after defeating Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler.

Mr. Walker is clear in his intent.

“The politicians pit Americans against Americas, the rich versus poor, urban versus rural — I don’t believe in that garbage. It’s a lie. I’m a conservative not because someone told me to be one. I’m a conservative because I believe in smaller government, a strong military personal responsibility and making sure all people have the opportunity to pursue their dreams. That’s an America worth fighting for,” the candidate says in a new campaign spot.

He has the endorsements of Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and former President Donald Trump.

“Herschel is the only one who can unite the party, defeat Senator Warnock, and help us take back the Senate,” Mr. McConnell said upon revealing his endorsement on Oct. 27. Find the campaign at Www.34n22.com/

JUST PARTY ON

It’s still holiday celebration time at the White House, apparently.

During a press conference Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the status of any upcoming Christmas parties at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW in the nation’s capital. Would there be any restrictions on the size of the gathering, given the emergence of the omicron variety of COVID-19?

“There will be more details on holiday parties. But there are not, as you know, restrictions that have been announced to date by our health and medical experts. So that hasn’t impacted or changed our approach,” Ms. Psaki advised.

DECK THE HALLS WITH INFLATION

So the price of fresh Christmas trees is expected to rise up to 30% more for reasons which are now very familiar to U.S. consumers — supply chain issues and slim inventories. There are fewer live trees. Following the 2009 recession, Christmas tree growers have been planting fewer trees due to financial challenges — which means fewer mature trees, according to a report from Newsday.

“It’ll cost more to deck the halls,” the news organization said.

And there’s less to choose from. Some retailers now have about 43% of the usual inventory, according to the American Christmas Tree Association, an industry group.

“Even Christmas trees aren’t safe from the inflation crisis caused by Democrats’ reckless spending and inability to manage the supply chain,” observes Mike Berg, spokesman for the association.

400 PAGES OF ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ

If you do not know much about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, you soon will. A hefty book about the New York Democrat is on the way, titled “Take Up Space: The Unprecedented AOC.”

It’s a project that will take up some space, indeed. The 400-page book itself is comprised of essays and stories by New York magazine writers and commentators, including Rebecca Traister, Lisa Miller, Tim Shenk, David Wallace-Wells and Molly Fischer.

They will explore the lawmaker’s “rare authenticity,” her place in history and “the role that her beauty plays in her public perception” according to advance notes from publisher Simon & Schuster. The book will also highlight how the teenagers of today see her as “the politician of their futures,” among many other things.

“Sworn in at 29 years old in 2018, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was the youngest member of the 118th Congress, and the youngest woman to serve in United States history. She is one of the most prominent politicians on social media, with millions of followers on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, making headlines consistently when she utilizes each platform to communicate her opinions, ideas, and progressive policies,” the publisher says.

The forthcoming book arrives Feb. 2.

KAMALA AND PETE REVISITED

First, there was intriguing chatter that Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg did not get along very well. Then there was more chatter that the two might be paired up as running mates in the 2024 presidential election, as reported right here in the Beltway. What’s next?

How about an appearance together? Well, here it comes.

“On Thursday, Vice President Harris will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, to discuss how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will upgrade our nation’s infrastructure and create good-paying union jobs in North Carolina. She will be accompanied by Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Rep. Alma Adams,” the White House advised on Monday.

“The travel pairing could serve to douse the impression of a growing rift among the Democrats, but it also risks worsening the simmering discord between their camps, especially if the politicians fail to put on a convincing show of unity,” countered the New York Post on Tuesday.

POLL DU JOUR

• 26% of U.S. voters “strongly oppose” President Biden’s $2.1 trillion “Build Back Better” climate and social spending package; 51% of Republicans, 26% of independents and 5% of Democrats agree.

• 12% overall “somewhat oppose” the bill; 20% of Republicans, 12% of independents and 5% of Democrats agree.

• 25% of voters overall “strongly support” the bill; 6% of Republicans, 16% of independents and 48% of Democrats agree.

• 24% of voters overall “somewhat support” the bill; 14% of Republicans, 25% of independents and 32% of Democrats agree.

• 13% of voters overall “don’t know or have no opinion” about the bill; 9% of Republicans, 21% of independents and 11% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Morning Consult/Politico poll of 1,999 registered U.S. voters conducted Nov. 20-21.

