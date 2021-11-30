The U.S. Capitol rioter known as the QAnon Shaman on Tuesday filed a notice of appeal for his 41-month prison sentence for his role in the Jan. 6 attack.

Jacob Chansley also told U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth on Monday that he wants to replace his lawyer, Al Watkins, with attorneys John Pierce, who once represented acquitted Kenosha protest shooter Kyle Rittenhouse and William Shipley.

Mr. Pierce, who is representing at least 20 other Jan. 6 defendants, said last week that he plans to argue that Mr. Watkins provided ineffective counsel, WUSA9-TV reported.

Chansley became widely known as the “QAnon Shaman” after photos circulated of him wearing face paint, a fur pelt and a horned hat inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. He pleaded guilty in September to felony obstruction of Congress.

• Emily Zantow can be reached at ezantow@washingtontimes.com.