The wife of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera, kingpin of the Sinaloa Cartel, was sentenced in a federal court in the District on Tuesday to three years in prison for drug-trafficking charges.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 32, a dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, pleaded guilty in June to three felony charges including conspiring to distribute illegal drugs, conspiring to launder money and engaging in transactions with a foreign narcotics trafficker.

U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras also ordered her to serve four years of supervised release and to pay a forfeiture money judgment of $1.5 million.

Prosecutors say from 2011 to 2017, she conspired with the cartel to illegally traffic cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana into the U.S. and that she also helped launder the cartel’s subsequent profits.

In a press release, the Justice Department also noted that Coronel Aispuro helped Guzman Loera escape from a Mexican prison in 2015. She allegedly bought a property near the prison and gave him a watch with a GPS tracking device which allowed his accomplices to dig a tunnel under the prison to his cell.

Guzman Loera was arrested in 2017 after getting into a gunfight with Mexican marines and was extradited to the U.S.

He ran a cartel that smuggled drugs into the U.S. for 25 years and ordered his “army of sicarios,” or “hitmen,” to kidnap, torture and kill anyone that interfered, prosecutors say.

Last year, a jury found him guilty of 10 counts of conspiracy to commit murder, engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, drug trafficking, and money laundering. He is serving a lifetime sentence in a high-security federal prison in Colorado.

• Emily Zantow can be reached at ezantow@washingtontimes.com.