The Biden administration published a rule Thursday that requires workers at large companies and institutions to get fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or face weekly testing.

Persons who refuse to get vaccinated would also have to wear masks while on the job under the long-awaited regulation from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that applies to 84 million workers.

Employers must start providing paid time off to employees who want to get vaccinated and recover from any side effects by Dec. 5. Unvaccinated workers should also start wearing masks by that date, the rule says.

Senior administration officials said employers could face fines of up to $14,000 per violation of the OSHA rule — an emergency temporary standard — though “willful” noncompliance would trigger higher fines.

A fact sheet issued Thursday did not spell out punishments for noncompliant workers, but officials have said the process would likely start with counseling before serious consequences, such as termination.

Publication of the rule that Mr. Biden proposed in early September will send the mandate wars into overdrive. Republicans in Congress have formally opposed the rule and state GOP lawmakers have taken steps to insulate workers from the mandate — including Iowa, which offered unemployment benefits and required exemptions for religious and medical grounds.

Senior administration officials said the federal rules “preempt any inconsistent state or local laws, including laws that ban or limit an employer’s authority to require vaccination, masks, or testing.”

Pressing their case for mandates, administration officials said employers who have adopted vaccination requirements on their own have tended to increase uptake to above 90%.

The U.S. recently surpassed 750,000 deaths from COVID-19, another grim milestone. Roughly 58% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, and nearly eight in 10 eligible Americans have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

“But more vaccinations are needed to save lives, protect the economy, and accelerate the path out of the pandemic,” said the White House fact sheet. “To that end, in July, President Biden began rolling out vaccination requirements for federal employees and contractors and calling on employers to do the same. Thousands of organizations across the country have answered the president’s call, and vaccination requirements have already helped reduce the number of unvaccinated Americans by approximately 40% since July.”

The government is requiring 17 million health care workers at 76,000 health care facilities that participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs to get vaccinated.

Mr. Biden previously mandated that federal workers and contractors get vaccinated, too, though the administration said it will now apply the Jan. 4 deadline to the federal workforce, health workers and persons impacted by the OSHA rule to streamline the rules and give workers more time to comply.

OSHA has broad authority to issue rules that ensure safety in the workplace, and senior administration officials vowed to keep an open line of communication with employers so they know how to comply.

Officials defined “fully vaccinated” as two doses of the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

After Jan. 4, “all covered employers must ensure that any employees who have not received the necessary shots begin producing a verified negative test to their employer on at least a weekly basis, and they must remove from the workplace any employee who receives a positive COVID-19 test or is diagnosed with COVID-19 by a licensed health care provider,” the fact sheet said.

