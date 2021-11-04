Chinese purchases of Iranian oil have steadily increased since President Biden arrived in office, with Beijing’s blatant flouting of U.S. sanctions on the Islamic republic providing an economic lifeline to hardliners in Tehran.

The White House has come under increasing criticism for tolerating Beijing’s purchases, which analysts say amount to indirect Chinese support for Iran’s nuclear weapons program, as well as Tehran’s militant posturing and rejections of U.S. and European attempts to restore the 2015 Obama-era nuclear deal.

Stalled talks on reviving the nuclear deal will resume November 29 in Vienna, European Union officials announced this week, but it is unclear with Washington and Tehran can move closer to resuscitating the agreement. Covert Chinese support for Iran’s economy could make new hard-line Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi even less motivated to negotiate.

At a moment when the Iranian government and military would otherwise be scrambling in the face of U.S. sanctions, China’s willingness to evade the measures is “the one thing that’s keeping the Iranian regime afloat,” said Daniel Roth, research director at the bipartisan advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), which tracks Iranian crude oil purchases around the world.

“Without its oil revenues from China, the regime can’t export its terrorism across the region and into Europe, it doesn’t have the extra funds to pursue its illicit nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles or its drone warfare programs,” Mr. Roth said in an interview this week.

China was one of six international parties to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. Despite these factors, Mr. Roth said Beijing seems unconcerned that the Islamist government in Tehran is now advancing its nuclear activities far beyond limits set by the 2015 nuclear deal, as well as curbs previously put in place by the Security Council.

Iran argues it is no longer bound by the restrictions after President Trump first repudiated the deal in 2018 and put back in place sanctions both on Iran and foreign trading partners.

“Does China actually care about Iran getting a nuclear weapon? I don’t think they’re particularly bothered by this question right now,” Mr. Roth said. “If China had to choose between stopping Iran [from] getting a nuclear weapon or maintaining Iranian oil supplies, China would choose the latter every time.”

Data compiled by UANI shows nearly a million barrels per day of Iranian crude reached China in March and April. The volume has dropped slightly over more recent months. UANI put it at 586 million barrels per day in October, and Mr. Roth predicts it will rise again as China faces increased winter energy needs.

The purchases have drawn scrutiny in national security circles since 2018, when Mr. Trump withdrew the United States from the nuclear accord that had previously given Iran billions of dollars worth of sanctions relief in exchange for limits to the Islamic republic’s nuclear program.

The Trump administration then spent its last two years in office attempting to uphold a global embargo on Iranian crude oil — the country’s main export and biggest earner of foreign currency — as part of a new maximum pressure campaign aimed at halting Tehran’s ballistic missile program and support militant proxies in Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon and Syria — activities that had been purposely left out of the 2015 deal.

Despite criticism of the Trump administration, the international community broadly followed along with the oil embargo. Even China had cut most of its purchases of Iranian crude by late 2019 and early 2020. Only about 11,640 barrels per day moved between Iran and China in February 2020, according to UANI’s figures.

However, as the 2020 U.S. election approached, Beijing began increasing its purchases.

National security sources who spoke on condition of anonymity told The Washington Times they believe Chinese officials calculated that the U.S. government would be unlikely to try and punish Beijing over the purchases during the period of domestic political uncertainty surrounding the election.

Beijing proceeded to triple its purchases of Iranian crude during the months immediately following the election, when it became clear that the Biden administration was not taking any actions to deter such activity.

The White House declined to comment when pressed this week by The Times on whether the administration is considering leveling more sanctions — such as so-called “secondary” sanctions targeting certain Chinese entities — to pressure Beijing into halting its purchases from Iran.

A State Department spokesperson suggested the administration is alternatively focused on trying to convince Iran that Washington is prepared to ease sanctions and rejoin the nuclear accord known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if Iran also comes back into compliance with the deal.

Source of consternation

China’s purchases of Iranian crude are a source of consternation inside the White House. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised the issue last March during their first face-to-face talks with Chinese counterparts. The meeting, which occurred in Alaska, was rife with tension and disagreements on a range of fronts.

“Our discussions in Anchorage included our concerns about [China’s] purchases of Iranian oil, as well as other sanctions enforcement issues,” a senior administration official told The Times on the condition of anonymity at the time.

Reuters subsequently reported that U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman raised the issue when she visited China in July.

Some analysts have speculated privately that the White House is holding out hope that its tolerance for China’s ongoing oil purchases would be understood by Iranian officials as a carrot aimed at inspiring them to accept Mr. Biden’s invitation to rejoin the nuclear deal.

But the opposite appears to have occurred during recent months, as the financial lifeline from Beijing to Tehran has seemed only to embolden Iran’s resistance to the Biden administration’s diplomatic and economic overtures, leading Biden administration officials to acknowledge they are already exploring a Plan B if the nuclear deal can’t be salvaged.

For months Iran has refused to participate in any nuclear talks with U.S. officials present, engaging instead in so-called “indirect” talks with officials from other nations who were party to the 2015 deal, including the U.K., France, Germany, Russia and China.

It was only on Wednesday that Iran signaled for the first time since Mr. Biden came to office that it will engage in talks with U.S. officials present in Vienna at the end of this month. In announcing the development via Twitter, Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Baqeri Kani wrote that the goal of the talks will be the “removal of unlawful and inhumane sanctions” being imposed on Iran by the United States.

Republican critics charge Mr. Biden with looking the other way on the Chinese-Iranian economic lifeline in a bid to keep the 2015 deal from collapsing altogether.

“Every barrel of Iranian oil offloaded in Chinese ports is a violation of sanctions the United States put in place to starve revenue from Iranian terror and its nuclear program,” former South Carolina Gov. and U.S. U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley wrote in an opinion piece for The Washington Post last month. “Yet the Biden administration leaves Chinese firms unpunished for doing business with the ayatollahs.”

Mr. Biden, she added, “may prefer negotiations, but they have only emboldened those who wish America ill.”

Some analysts argue the Biden administration has undercut its own strategy by failing to uphold U.S. pressure on Iran.

Mark Dubowitz, a sanctions expert focused on Iran at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank in Washington, has argued that “no strategy against the Islamic Republic of Iran can be effective without sustained coercive pressure.”

“Going back in time, the situation is reminiscent of Ronald Reagan’s moment in history, when he came to believe that coercive measures would work to exploit Moscow’s weaknesses and help hasten the Soviet regime’s collapse,” Mr. Dubowitz wrote in an analysis published in September by the Jerusalem Strategic Tribune.

Mr. Dubowitz noted at the time that Iran had begun “enriching uranium at 60%, manufacturing uranium metal, accumulating large stockpiles of fissile material, testing more advanced centrifuges, and stonewalling the International Atomic Energy Agency’s inquiries about nuclear-related activities.”

