D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday announced that she is seeking another four years in office.

The two-term Democratic mayor confirmed on Twitter that she is running again, touting her efforts to push for more affordable housing, better education, women’s rights and public safety as well as recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our finances are excellent, and our government is ethical, accountable, & transparent. We managed through a pandemic & we are making a comeback,” Miss Bowser said in a Twitter post. “But there are still challenges for us to tackle, and we have more work to do. That’s why I am running for reelection to be your mayor of the greatest city in the world, my hometown, and soon to be the 51st state.”

If Ms. Bowser wins, she would be the first D.C. mayor elected to a third term since Marion Barry’s victory in 1986.

Both Ward 8 D.C. Council member Trayon White and at-large Councilmember Robert White have announced they are also running for mayor. Karl Racine, the city’s attorney general, denied reports that he was running for mayor last month, WTOP reported.

Miss Bowser said she has always run grassroots campaigns and, therefore, is participating in a new public financing program that only accepts small-dollar contributions.

The Democratic primary is scheduled for June 2022, with the winner likely to emerge as the heavy favorite in a strongly Democratic city. The D.C. mayoral election will be held on Nov. 8, 2022.

