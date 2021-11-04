NEWS AND OPINION:

It’s enough to cause sleepless nights and hand-wringing among the marketing gurus who craft the public image and message of the Democratic Party. That image and message did not do so well after the elections on Tuesday — considered an “off-year” event but significant nonetheless. The media was not very kind in the last 48 hours.

“Reeling from surprise losses, Democrats sound the alarm for 2022,” advised The New York Times.

“Democrats need a reckoning after misjudging the nation’s mood,” said CNN.

“Democrats suffer a thorough drubbing at the polls,” said The Economist.

Longtime Democratic adviser James Carville, meanwhile, blamed Democratic losses on the party’s taste for “stupid wokeness,” according to The Hill.

“Doing popular things won’t save the Democratic Party,” said The New Republic.

Perhaps the most telling comment comes from James Roosevelt Jr., grandson of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

“For 2022, the problem is that if voters think they are choosing between a Democrat who can’t get things done and a Republican, they will choose the Republican — to send a message,” Mr. Roosevelt predicted in a statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

And speaking of Republicans, how are they feeling at this juncture? The Grand Old Party is feeling grand.

“The mood among Republicans was celebratory,” noted The Associated Press in midweek.

As marketing experts would observe, the Democratic Party “brand” as a whole has suffered. But what is that brand?

“Since 1848, the Democratic National Committee has been the home of the Democratic Party, the oldest continuing party in the United States. Today, we are millions of supporters strong, leading with our values, fighting for progress, and helping elect Democrats in every state, city, and ZIP code — from local office to the Oval Office,” the party’s official website states.

“We are working together to build a bright future for everyone. We are fighting for the soul of our country, for the heart of our democracy, and for America’s place as the land of opportunity for all,” they later conclude.

THE PRESS RIDES THE ‘RED WAVE’

The proverbial phrase “red wave” has washed over the entire news media, it seems. Many news organizations have deployed the two-word, very convenient descriptor — which is, of course, a way to instantly refer to multiple unexpected Republican victories during Tuesday’s elections.

Among those news organizations which rode the “red wave” by week’s end, and in no particular order: Fox News, CBS, ABC, NBC, National Review, The New York Times, Newsday, Newsweek, New York Post, The Fresno Bee, The Sacramento Bee, Sky News Australia, The Arkansas Times, Space Coast Daily, The Dispatch, The Roanoke Times, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution — and yes, The Washington Times.

To name just a very few.

Of historic note: Back in the day, Democrats predicted a “blue wave” would wash through the 2018 midterm elections. At the time, Sen. Bernard Sanders, Vermont independent and self-described democratic socialist, explained that a “progressive tsunami” would soon overtake it.

STAND UP FOR THE GHOST ARMY

It’s time for U.S. senators to stand up for “Ghost Army,” the top-secret World War II-era Army unit that staged 20 daring and deceptive operations near the front lines of Europe. The 23rd Headquarters Special Troops and the 3133rd Signal Service Company have been credited with saving some 30,000 lives through inventive operations that included inflatable tanks and aircraft, phony radio transmissions, phantom sound effects, dummy parachutists and fake airfields. They were doing psychological operations before they became known as “psy-ops,” essentially.

This daring and imaginative force is up for the Congressional Gold Medal.

“There are now 61 senators that have co-sponsored the bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the Ghost Army, and we’ve got a few senators on the horizon who could help to get us closer to the 67 required to bring a vote to the floor,” a source tells Inside the Beltway.

The bill in question is S.1404 - Ghost Army Congressional Gold Medal.

Descendants, families, friends and fans of the force hope that the rest of those needed lawmakers will back the bill by Veterans Day next week. So, ladies and gentlemen of the Senate, are you ready?

Of particular interest: George Dramis, one of the nine surviving Ghost Army vets, is celebrating his 97th birthday on Nov. 23.

The bill was originally introduced in the House by Reps. Annie Kuster, New Hampshire Democrat, and Chris Stewart, Utah Republican.

For more information about the Ghost Army itself, visit GhostArmyLegacyProject.org or GhostArmy.com.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: The Dennis Rockwell House, a historic “stunner” built in 1836 in Jacksonville, Illinois. Five bedrooms, three baths, nine-foot ceilings, original wood flooring, built-ins and crown moldings plus four fireplaces; 4,288 square feet. Formal dining and living rooms, library, chef’s kitchen with antique “Country Charm” replica stove, wrap-around porches. Includes carriage house with heated workshop and studio.

Priced at $269,900 through ReMax.com; enter #CA1010124 in the search function, and use the hashtag, please.

POLL DU JOUR

• 25% of U.S. adults are not sure how to describe the “political viewpoint” of the U.S. Supreme Court;

• 21% of conservatives, 25% of moderates and 11% of liberals agree.

• 25% overall describe the viewpoint as moderate; 41% of conservatives, 28% of moderates and 10% of liberals agree.

• 23% overall say the viewpoint is conservative; 17% of conservatives, 25% of moderates and 34% of liberals agree.

• 16% overall say it is “very” conservative; 3% of conservatives,15% of moderates and 37% of liberals agree.

• 7% overall say the viewpoint is liberal; 13% of conservatives, 6% of moderates and 4% of liberals agree.

• 4% overall say it is “very” liberal; 5% of conservatives, 1% of moderates and 4% of liberals agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Oct. 24-26.

