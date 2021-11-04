Students advocating for sexual assault victims at Liberty University said Thursday that the Rev. Jonathan Falwell, school provost, has promised the evangelical Christian institution will arrange an independent investigation of alleged assaults that are the subject of a class-action lawsuit.

The announcement came at a Lynchburg, Virginia news conference ahead of a planned Thursday evening “rally/prayer event” on the school’s campus, and was disclosed by Hailey Wilkinson, who said she is a senior at the school.

“We received a phone call [from] Jonathan Falwell, saying that an independent audit will be put into place,” Ms. Wilkinson said. “This was just approved by the executive committee, which will have to be approved [Friday] by the full board” of the school, she said.

A Liberty University spokesman did not immediately confirm the pending outside probe. The full board of trustees is expected to meet Friday, however, and a number of actions may be taken.

On Wednesday, however, Jerry Prevo, the school’s president, told students at a convocation that Liberty would review the allegations.

According to a recording reviewed by The Washington Times, Mr. Prevo said at that event, “I can tell you this, we’re not going to try to cover up anything, we’re going to look back, have that investigated. And also, if we’ve done wrong, we’re going to correct that wrong the best we can. I’m not here to cover up.”

Karen Swallow Prior, who taught English at Liberty before leaving last year, addressed the news conference with a call for change.

“I taught at Liberty University for 21 years,” Ms. Prior said. “I love Liberty. I love its people. I love its mission, and especially love its students,” she added, saying the school would “cease to be God’s University when the interests of the institution are put before the stewardship of souls.”

Attorney and former gymnast Rachel Denhollander, who was the first assault victim of Michigan State University physician Larry Nasar to come forward, spoke at the news conference. Though not a Liberty alumna, Ms. Denhollander, a popular evangelical author and speaker, has been active in supporting the “Jane Doe” students who’ve reported sexual abuse.

“What is taking place today is not an attempt at dismantling this institution, but rather is coming with the hope that this institution will stay true to its core values,” Ms. Denhollander said of the news conference and planned prayer session on campus.

After hearing the news that Mr. Falwell has promised an independent investigation, Ms. Denhollander said, “In order for this to be effective, you have to get a qualified firm who can really do that full depth and breadth of culture policy and structural assessment” the situation demands.

“To get this set up right,” she added, “the firm is only going to be as good as the scope that they are given and the authority that they are getting. Now, let’s get started.”

The Thursday news conference, streamed online via Facebook and broadcast live by at least one local television station in the central Virginia city, was billed as a prelude to the on-campus event promised by organizers of “Save71,” a group of Liberty students and alumni, and “Justice for Janes,” which says it supports the 22 class-action plaintiffs suing the university.

In advance of the event, there had been some question whether Liberty, which considers its campus private property and has restricted access to other activists such as the evangelical group Soulforce, would permit an on-campus demonstration. The school previously said no application for an on-campus event had been made or approved.

On Thursday afternoon, the school released a letter for prospective rally participants which said in part, “We sincerely welcome your intercession for our community, and there are places where you can meet adjacent to the campus that do not require approval from Liberty University.”

The school added, “Just let us know where you would like to go and it would be our sincere pleasure to provide you also with some refreshment to enjoy while you meet there.”

