Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced plans to file a lawsuit on Friday against the Biden administration over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers.

The Republican, who is running for U.S. Senate, said the federal government can’t order private employers to issue vaccine mandates — and also to pay for weekly testing for those who do not get the jab.

“I’ve been in discussions with businesses in Missouri, including a trailer manufacturing company in mid-Missouri, who say that this vaccine mandate will crush their business,” Mr. Schmitt said. “We will be on file first thing [Friday] morning to halt this illegal, unconstitutional attempt by the Biden administration and the federal government to impose their will on thousands of Missouri businesses and millions of Missourians.”

President Biden proposed the mandate in a September speech, but it was on Thursday that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which applies to 84 million workers, published the rule.

It directs large companies to require employees to get vaccinated by Jan. 4, or else pay for them to get tested weekly.

Employees who are not vaccinated will also have to wear a face mask.

Under the rule, employers must also give employees paid leave for them to get the vaccines and recover from any side effects.

Employers are subject to a $14,000 fine per violation under the new federal rule.

• Tom Howell Jr. contributed to this report.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.