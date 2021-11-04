Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may have started something with his quip about “the Brandon administration.”

The anti-Biden phrase exploded on social media after the Republican governor coined it during a press conference on election integrity Wednesday in Palm Beach.

After slamming “what’s going on with some of the big corporations with their woke agenda,” Mr. DeSantis said, “When you look at the Biden — when you look at the Brandon administration, in terms of what they’re doing.”

That was as far as he got before the audience erupted in cheers and applause, followed by—what else?—chants of “Let’s go, Brandon,” the anti-Biden catchphrase infuriating Democrats as it takes the nation by storm.

The hashtag #BrandonAdministration trended later that day on Twitter, as Biden critics embraced the fresh take on “Let’s go, Brandon.”

“The Brandon administration has been a complete and total disaster since day one,” tweeted Ohio state Rep. Mike Loychik. “2024 can’t come soon enough!”

Lavern Spicer, a former Republican congressional candidate in Florida, joined in as she blasted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s vaccine rules published Thursday that require workers at larger companies and institutions to be vaccinated by Jan. 4.

“Today’s new mandates just prove the Brandon administration is determined to bulldoze America into the ground no matter how many elections it costs them,” Ms. Spicer tweeted.

Added Graham Allen, a Republican congressional candidate in South Carolina: “America is REJECTING the Brandon Administration!!!”

Biden supporters were not amused.

“Ron DeSantis just called the Biden Administration the ‘Brandon Administration’ showing he has no respect for the office of the president,” said a post on the @bblock29 account. “Just another deplorable.”

“FUN FACT: Whether you call it the Brandon Administration or anything else, Joe Biden is still yo President. DEAL WITH IT,” tweeted Majid Padellan on his BrooklynDad_Defiant! account.

I’d rather have the Brandon Administration than the former Braindead Administration.😂 — Renee Libby 🇺🇸 (@ReneeAlida) November 3, 2021

“Let’s go, Brandon” became the anti-Biden euphemism du jour after an NBC NASCAR reporter said the crowd was chanting the phrase after driver Brandon Brown’s Oct. 2 win in the Xfinity Series. In fact, the fans were shouting, “F*** Joe Biden!”

The phrase has been popularized by several hit songs, including rapper Bryson Gray’s “Let’s Go Brandon” and Loza Alexander’s “Let’s Go Brandon,” both of which remained Thursday in the top 10 for downloaded U.S. songs on iTunes.

Southwest Airlines is investigating an Associated Press reporter’s claim that the pilot told passengers “Let’s go, Brandon” on an Oct. 29 flight.

