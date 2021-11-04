A Russian analyst who served as a source for a dossier of unverified allegations against former President Trump was arrested Thursday on charges arising out of special counsel John Durham’s probe into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation.

It was not clear what charges would be filed against Igor Danchenko, who worked with British ex-spy Christopher Steele to compile the unproven allegations against Mr. Trump.

Mr. Danchenko was a source for Mr. Steele, who was paid by Democrats to examine ties between Russia and Mr. Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign. The research was used by the FBI as it applied for and received surveillance warrants targeting a former Trump campaign aide.

It would be the third criminal action brought by Mr. Durham, following the September indictment of a cybersecurity lawyer accused of making a false statement to the FBI and a guilty plea last year from an FBI lawyer who admitted altering an email.

Justice Department spokesman Wyn Hornbuckle confirmed Mr. Danchenko’s arrest, first reported by The New York Times. A lawyer for Mr. Danchenko had no immediate comment to the Associated Press.

• This article is based in part on wire-service reports.

