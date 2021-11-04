The senior leaders of a nuclear-powered U.S. Navy submarine were fired following the investigation into an underwater collision in the South China Sea, Navy officials said Thursday.

The commander, executive officer and senior enlisted sailor of the USS Connecticut were removed from their positions after the Seawolf-class fast attack submarine struck what Navy investigators called an “uncharted seamount” while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region, officials said.

Vice Admiral Karl Thomas, Commander of the 7th Fleet, ordered the relief of Commander Cameron Aljilani, Lieutenant Commander Patrick Cashin and Master Chief Cory Rodgers due to a “loss of confidence.”

The commander “determined [that] sound judgment, prudent decision-making and adherence to required procedures in navigation planning, watch team execution and risk management could have prevented the incident,” Navy officials said in a statement.

The submarine is still in Guam where the damage is being assessed. It will then return to its home port of Bremerton, Wash. for repairs, officials said. Eleven members of the crew suffered mild to moderate injuries in the incident.

China has seized on the incident, questioning what the sub was doing and accusing the Pentagon of a cover-up.

