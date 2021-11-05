Rep. Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican, is mocking President Biden, taking a page from a Democratic “Squad” House member’s book to promote a popular conservative meme on Twitter.

Ms. Boebert on Thursday night wore a red dress emblazoned with the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” during an event with former President Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Playing off New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s September appearance at the Met Gala where she famously wore a “Tax The Rich” dress, Ms. Boebert posted a photo of herself in her own dress posing with Mr. Trump on Twitter, and saying, “It’s not a phrase, it’s a movement! #LGB.”

Republicans around the country latched on to the now-viral phrase among conservatives. The seemingly innocuous phrase came about after an NBC reporter mistakenly told NASCAR driver Brandon Brown that a crowd chanting “F—- Joe Biden” was actually saying “Let’s go Brandon” to mark the driver’s first-time win at the Talladega Speedway.

Other guests at the Mar-a-Lago event posted photos of the Colorado Republican posing in her dress with them, including American Conservative Union Chair Matt Schlapp and Oklahoma Transportation Commissioner T.W. Shannon.

Ms. Boebert is not the only Republican lawmaker who has run with the protest meme against the president.

Rep. Jeff Duncan, a South Carolina Republican, wore a “Let’s go Brandon” face mask on the House floor last week, and two days later, Rep. Bill Posey, Florida Republican, ended his floor remarks by evoking the phrase.

“Let’s go Brandon” has also trended in pop culture as songs referring to the phrase are hot on the music charts.

Correction: Ms. Boebert‘s last name was misspelled in a previous version of the story.

