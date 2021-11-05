The founder of Project Veritas said Friday that the FBI raided the homes of its employees as part of what “appears” to be an investigation into whether the company stole a diary belonging to President Biden’s daughter.

James O’Keefe, CEO and founder of the activist group, said he “awoke to the news that apartments and homes of Project Veritas journalists, or former journalists, had been raided by FBI agents.”

“The FBI took materials of current, and former, Veritas journalists despite the fact that our legal team previously contacted the Department of Justice and voluntarily conveyed unassailable facts that demonstrate Project Veritas’ lack of involvement in criminal activity and/or criminal intent,” he said.

The Washington Times has asked the FBI for comment.

According to Mr. O’Keefe, tipsters told Project Veritas last year that they had a copy of Ashley Biden’s diary that had “explosive allegations” against then-candidate Joe Biden.

The tipsters reportedly said they obtained the diary after it was left in a room where first lady Jill Biden was staying. Mr. O’Keefe said Project Veritas bought the diary from the tipsters, who “were represented by attorneys who handled the negotiations.”

“At the end of the day, we made the ethical decision that because, in part, we could not determine if the diary was real, if the diary in fact belonged to Ashley Biden, or if the contents of the diary occurred, we could not publish the diary and any part thereof,” he said.

Mr. O’Keefe said Project Veritas attempted to return the diary to one of Ms. Biden’s attorneys, but the attorney “refused to authenticate it.” So the group handed it over to “law enforcement to ensure it could be returned to its rightful owner,” he said.

“Now, Ms. Biden’s father’s Department of Justice, specifically the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, appears to be investigating the situation, claiming the diary was stolen,” he said.

• Emily Zantow can be reached at ezantow@washingtontimes.com.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.