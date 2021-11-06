Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene offered a rare compliment to the progressive ‘Squad’ members for rejecting the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by the House on Friday.

Mrs. Greene, one of the House’s biggest conservative firebrands, praised the group, which includes New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, while blasting Republicans who supported the $1.2 trillion package.

“Here are the ‘Republicans’ that just voted to help Biden screw America,” Mrs. Greene tweeted, along with a photo listing the 13 GOP lawmakers who voted for the bill.

“But 6 Democrats did more than these 13 traitor Republicans to stop Biden’s fake Infrastructure bill by voting NO,” she continued. “They have more balls than these R’s.”

The thirteen Republicans who voted for the bill were: Reps. Don Bacon of Nebraska, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, John Katko, Nicole Malliotakis, Tom Reed, and Andrew Garbarino of New York, Chris Smith and Jeff van Drew of New Jersey, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, David McKinley of West Virginia, Fred Young of Michigan, and Don Young of Alaska.

Just six Democrats objected alongside the majority of Republicans, including Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Cori Bush of Missouri, and Jamaal Bowman of New York, in addition to Ms. Ocasio-Cortez.

In total, the measure passed in a 228-206 vote.

The bill will offer $550 billion worth of funding in new transportation, utilities, and broadband, which include clean energy investments.

President Biden is set to sign the bill, which will then head to the transportation department which will allocate funding.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.

