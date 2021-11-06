Rapper Travis Scott on Saturday said he is “devastated” about the deaths and injuries from the Astroworld Festival in Houston last night.

A crowd surge toward the stage during the festival led to the deaths of at least eight people and the injuries of several others Friday evening at the NRG Park Stadium, The Associated Press reported.

“My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” Mr. Scott tweeted. “I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”

The singer added that he will fully support the Houston police department as they continue to investigate the “tragic loss of life.”

Seventeen people were taken to the hospital, many of whom suffered from cardiac arrest, and “scores of individuals” were injured, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said at a news conference, according to media reports.

He described how the crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage, which caused panic that then led to some injuries. As people began to “fall out” and lose consciousness, the panic grew, he said. A field hospital on scene has reportedly examined about 300 people.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement a reunification center has been set up for families to reconnect with loved ones who attended the festival. He added law enforcement will talk to concert promoters and witnesses and review videos from the event and inside the festival venue.

Mr. Turner said he also called for a briefing from stakeholders to explain how the event got out of control.

About 50,000 people attended the outdoor festival, which was scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The second day of the event that was scheduled for Saturday evening has been canceled.