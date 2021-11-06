Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s newborn son is home after being hospitalized with a respiratory virus unrelated to COVID-19.

Mr. Buttigieg said Saturday that he was grateful for the quality medical care that helped get his son back to health.

“He’s eating, he’s smiling, and we’re just so thankful for the great medical care that he got and the love and prayers and support that came our way during a tough stretch,” Mr. Buttigieg said on CNN.

The secretary previously revealed both his new children, Joseph August, and Penelope Rose, had been hospitalized over a virus that could be dangerous for young children.

“She got better, he got worse, and we went through something that you wouldn’t wish on any parent, but again, the best thing, the best news is they’re home and doing great,” Mr. Buttgieg told Fox News.

Mr. Buttigieg revealed in September that he and his husband, Chasten, became the parents of two newborns.

The secretary, who previously served as the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is the first openly gay Cabinet member to be confirmed by the Senate.

Earlier today, Mr. Buttigieg also praised the passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package by the House on Friday.

Once the bill is signed by President Biden, it will move towards the transportation department which will help allocate funds.

“These are truly historic proportions, in terms of the level of investment, and we know we have a responsibility to get it right now that Congress has given us the tools,” Mr. Buttigieg said on MSNBC.

Mr. Buttigieg particularly noted the clean energy funding the package will provide, including investments in electric school buses.

