Former President Donald Trump will attend a fundraiser for Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters next week, entering a race that’s already been met with a crowded GOP primary.

The fundraiser will be at Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., according to an invitation obtained by Politico.

Mr. Trump has yet to endorse a candidate in Arizona’s Senate race, and Mr. Masters’ appearance in Mar-a-Lago is not a guarantee of the former president’s seal of approval.

The reception for Mr. Masters will cost $2,900 per person. Donors who raise $25,000 before the event are allowed a photo with Mr. Trump.

Among those listed on the fundraiser’s host committee include venture capitalist Peter Thiel and tech investor David Sacks.

Mr. Masters is currently the chief operating officer of Mr. Thiel’s tech investment firm, Thiel Capital.

The Republican is running on enhancing border security, combating the rising crime rate, and reducing regulations on businesses.

“It’s time to put this country first,” Mr. Masters said in a campaign ad. “We need to enforce the law and we need to finish the wall.”

Several Republicans have entered the race to challenge Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, who faces reelection after winning a special election in 2020 after John McCain’s death.

Right now, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is the top choice in the state primary, according to polls.

In a September poll, Mr. Brnovich led the field with 41%, followed by Mr. Masters with 6%.

Others running for the seat include Arizona National Guard Mick McGuire and businessman Jim Lamon.

The poll was conducted from Sept. 9-12 from OnMessage Inc., a Republican firm. It carried an error margin of +/-4.4%.

Mr. Trump has made other endorsements in Arizona, picking Republican Kari Lake for governor and Mark Finchem for secretary of state.

Both candidates repeated Mr. Trump’s claims of there being mass voter fraud in the 2020 election.

