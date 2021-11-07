ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Athens PRIDE is set to return with a week of events after having been canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The festivities kick off Monday and wrap up Nov. 14 with a big outdoor celebration at Terrapin Beer Company, the Athens Banner-Herald reported. The traditional parade was canceled early in the planning when the coronavirus delta variant was surging.

“Our mission statement talks a lot about safe spaces,” Athens PRIDE vice president Cameron Harrelson told the newspaper. “Our organization is committed to providing safe spaces for the LGBTQ community and our allies in Athens. That also means providing this level of public health as well.”

Among the events planned for the week are a pageant, a trivia night, karaoke, a variety show, a drag show, a queer prom and movie screenings.

