President Biden condemned a drone attack on the home of Iraq’s prime minister Sunday as the Middle East nation tried to unpack the results of disputed parliamentary elections.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived the pre-dawn attack and appealed for peace while Mr. Biden offered assistance to Iraq’s security team.

“I strongly condemn the terrorist attack targeting the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister al-Kadhimi. I am relieved the prime minister was not injured and commend the leadership he has shown in calling for calm, restraint, and dialogue to protect the institutions of the state and strengthen the democracy Iraqis so richly deserve,” Mr. Biden said.

The attack increased scrutiny of Iran-backed militias who are disputing election results, though the president didn’t assign blame.

“The perpetrators of this terrorist attack on the Iraqi state must be held accountable. I condemn in the strongest terms those using violence to undermine Iraq’s democratic process,” Mr. Biden said. “The United States stands firmly with the government and people of Iraq as they strive to uphold Iraq’s sovereignty and independence.”

Mr. al-Kadhami said he is doing fine and received calls from Secretary of State Antony Blinken, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other leaders.

“I am fine, praise be to God, among my people, and I call for calm and restraint from everyone, for the sake of Iraq,” the prime minister tweeted.

