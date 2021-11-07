ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Bomb threats at three Ivy League college campuses caused evacuations and prompted police responses on Sunday.

The threats were received at Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities.

In Ithaca, New York, Cornell police cordoned off the center of campus on Sunday after receiving a call that bombs were placed in four buildings. In New York City, Columbia University police issued a campus-wide emergency alert after receiving bomb threats at university buildings at about 2:30 p.m.

Brown University officials in Providence, Rhode Island, sent a text alert to students that said police were investigating “multiple buildings on campus involving a bomb threat.”

The threats came two days after a bomb threat at Yale University forced the evacuation of several buildings, as well as nearby businesses in New Haven, Connecticut. Yale’s campus resumed normal activities Friday evening, roughly five hours after the call was received.

