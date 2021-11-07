White House adviser Cedric Richmond said Sunday that President Biden’s spending plans will improve the economy instead of worsening pandemic-related issues as Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin III urge the party to slow down and look at potential impacts on inflation.

Mr. Richmond cited experts who said the nearly $2 trillion bill, alongside Mr. Biden’s recently passed infrastructure bill, will ease inflationary pressures and bolster the supply chain.

“We’re optimistic we’re going to get it done,” Mr. Richmond told Fox News Sunday. “The president has an ambitious plan for the American people and the American economy and he’s going to invest in them.”

Mr. Richmond highlighted potential benefits after Mr. Manchin pleaded for patience. The West Virginia Democrat is able to hold up any bill in the Senate, which is divided 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris as a tie-breaker vote.

“I will not support a bill that is this consequential without thoroughly understanding the impact it will have on our national debt, our economy and the American people,” Mr. Manchin said last week. “Every elected representative needs to know what they are voting for and the impact it has, not only on their constituents but the entire country.”

Mr. Richmond was pressed on whether the American people will support the bill as they find out about the reach of spending, including wildlife research and better food services on Amtrak.

“We have a very diverse country and there are many things that are important to aspects of the population that you might not think are important,” Mr. Richmond said, arguing Democrats are committed to making sure the package doesn’t add to deficits.

Mr. Richmond was pressed on whether Mr. Biden is overstepping his mandate to restore sanity in Washington and trying to act like Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The former New Orleans congressman said the label doesn’t matter.

“People elected President Biden to do big things,” he said.

Tom Howell Jr.

