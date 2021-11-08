President Biden’s approval rating has dropped to a new low of 38%, according to a new poll released Monday.

A USA Today and Suffolk University poll taken last Wednesday through Friday showed the latest bad news for Mr. Biden, whose approval ratings have continued to slide throughout the summer amid supply-chain woes, a bungled military withdrawal from Afghanistan and rising inflation.

The poll found that 46% of those surveyed believe Mr. Biden is doing a worse job as president than expected. That total includes 16% who voted for him in the 2020 presidential election.

Among independents, 44% said he is performing worse than expected.

The poll also forecasted a tough reelection fight for Mr. Biden in 2024. It found that 64% of respondents do not want Mr. Biden to run for reelection, including 28% of Democrats.

But 58% of respondents said they don’t want to see former President Donald Trump running in 2024, either, including 24% of Republicans.

Vice President Kamala Harris fared even worse than Mr. Biden among respondents, with a 28% approval rating. The poll found that 51% of respondents don’t approve of the job she’s doing.

Mr. Biden’s approval ratings continue to tank. A Harvard CAPS-Harris poll released last month found that the president’s approval rating had dropped to 43%, which was a 5-point drop from a September survey.

The president has dismissed his weak approval ratings, telling reporters last week that he didn’t run “to determine how well I’m going to do in the polls.”

The USA Today-Suffolk University poll comes after a rollercoaster week for Mr. Biden. Democrats had a nightmarish Election Day that saw Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin notch a surprise victory over Democrat and former governor Terry McCauliffe.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, narrowly won reelection in a race he was expected to win by 20 points.

Mr. Biden’s bad week improved Friday with better-than-expected jobs numbers released by the Labor Department. He also secured a major legislative win, with the House passing his bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The USA Today-Suffolk University poll found that respondents overwhelmingly supported the infrastructure bill, which Mr. Biden will sign in the coming days. However, they were much more split over the president’s massive $1.75 trillion spending bill, with only one in four saying the bill would help their family.

The House is expected to vote on the spending bill later this month, after the Congressional Budget Office releases its score on the proposal.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified those who said they didn’t want former President Trump to run in 2024.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.