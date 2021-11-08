NEWS AND OPINION:

The American public is finally “woke” to the disintegration of productive politics in the nation. Yes, of course there’s a 180-page poll which reveals the extent of this erosion.

Let’s just look at the unembellished numbers from a Suffolk University/USA Today poll of registered and its damning evidence: 66% say the country is on the wrong track, 64% hope President Biden does not run for president again in 2024, 59% disapprove of the job he has done so far, and 20% say that the single “most important” thing that Mr. Biden could do in the next 365 days is to “resign, retire or quit.”

This resignation option, by the way, tops a list of 23 other suggestions for the White House to-do list — such as addressing economic issues or border control policy.

But wait, there’s more. The melancholy list continues. Another 67% of voters disapprove of the job Mr. Biden has done on immigration, 60% condemn his economic policy, 57% disapprove of his foreign policy and 50% feel the same way about his COVID-19 policy. Half even fault his job performance on climate change.

And a surprising finding: If Mr. Biden faced former President Donald Trump in 2024, the president was favored by 40% of the respondents while Mr. Trump garnered the support of 44%.

In addition, the 45th president garnered a favorable rating of 46%, while Mr. Biden weighed in at 39%.

The poll of 1,000 registered U.S. voters was conducted Nov. 3-5 and released Monday. See more disconcerting but telling numbers in the Poll du Jour at the column’s end.

CHRIS CHRISTIE’S WARNING

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has advice for the Grand Old Party. Forget the past. Move forward. And, oh, keep your eyes on the top Democratic leadership of White House and Capitol Hill.

“We can no longer talk about the past and the past elections, No matter where you stand on that issue, no matter where you stand, it is over. Every minute that we spend talking about 2020 — while we’re wasting time doing that — Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are laying ruin to this country,” Mr. Christie told the Republican Jewish Coalition during its meeting Saturday in Las Vegas.

“We must focus on that, take our eyes off the rearview mirror and start looking through the windshield again,” the 2016 Republican presidential hopeful advised.

The audience included such GOP luminaries as former Vice President Mike Pence, Sens. Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz; House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and author and cable-news kingpin Mark Levin.

FOR THE LEXICON

“The Kamikaze Party.”

Here’s a handy new description of the Democratic Party suggested by David Catron, a contributor to the American Spectator.

“Any student of 20th century history will tell you that the Kamikaze strikes carried out against allied naval forces during World War II began long after it was clear that the Axis powers could not hope to win. This series of suicide attacks was nothing more than a futile and destructive exercise in fanaticism,” Mr. Catron wrote in an essay Monday.

“Its sheer perversity was much like the extremist political strategy pursued by the Democrats since their defeat last Tuesday in Virginia and elsewhere,” he said, noting that Democratic leaders were refusing to “face reality or pursue policies that address the genuine problems facing the country.”

WHERE YOU GET YOUR NEWS

“A large majority of U.S. adults (84%) say they get news from a smartphone, computer or tablet ‘often’ or ‘sometimes,’ including 51% who say they do so often, though this is lower than 60% of Americans who said they did so in 2020. The portion who gets news from digital devices continues to outpace those who get news from television. Americans turn to radio and print publications for news far less frequently than to digital devices and television,” reports a new Pew Research Center fact sheet on the topic released Monday.

“Americans are also more likely to prefer getting news on digital platforms over TV, radio or print. Americans under 50 are more likely to turn to digital devices and prefer them for getting news, while Americans ages 50 and older are more likely to turn to and prefer television,” the fact sheet advised.

Curious about those old school news consumers? According to the research, 78% of those age 50-64 get their news from TV, 58% like radio, 36% use print publications, and 82% like digital devices. In the over-65 set, 85% get their news from TV, 51% use radio, 56% like print publications, and 73% use digital devices. And one more: Among those 18-29, 45% get news from TV, 35% refer radio, 20% like print publications, and 90% go with digital devices

The findings and comparison are based on a survey of 11,178 U.S. adults conducted July 26-Aug. 8, plus a survey of 9,220 U.S. adults Aug. 31-Sept. 7, 2020.

CONSERVATIVE MEDIA PAYS OFF

A round of applause, please, for Salem Media — a bastion of conservative and Christian news and culture.

Just so you know, the company’s stable of talent include talk radio hosts Hugh Hewitt, Dennis Prager and Charlie Kirk; their online empire includes Townhall.com, HotAir.com, PJ Media and RedState; their commentators include Lou Dobbs and Cal Thomas. The Salem Radio Network provides programming for some 3,000 affiliates; the company also owns and operates 99 radio stations.

“For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020: Total revenue increased 10.1% to $189.1 million from $171.8 million,” the company said in a statement released Monday.

POLL DU JOUR

• 66% of registered U.S. voters agree that the country is “on the wrong track”; 95% of Republicans, 70% of independents and 36% of Democrats agree.

• 72% of men, 60% of women, 73% of Whites, 48% of Blacks and 48% of Hispanics also agree.

• 20% overall say the country is “headed in the right direction”; 1% of Republicans, 14% of independents and 44% of Democrats agree.

• 15% of men, 25% of women, 15% of Whites, 36% of Blacks and 32% of Hispanics also agree.

• 14% overall are undecided on the issue; 4% of Republicans, 17% of independents and 20% of Democrats agree.

• 13% of men, 15% of women, 12% of Whites, 16% of Blacks and 20% of Hispanics also agree.

SOURCE: A Suffolk University/USA Today poll of 1,000 registered U.S. voters conducted Nov. 3-5.

