The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol issued subpoenas on Monday for retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and five others linked to former President Donald Trump.

The new round of subpoenas targets people the committee deemed “advisors and allies” who the committee says promoted false claims of election fraud and “planned ways to stop the count of Electoral College votes.”

“The Select Committee needs to know every detail about their efforts to overturn the election, including who they were talking to in the White House and Congress, what connections they had with rallies that escalated into a riot, and who paid for it all,” said Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, the Mississippi Democrat who chairs the committee.

The most prominent target was Mr. Flynn, who served briefly as Mr. Trump’s national security adviser.

The committee alleged that Mr. Flynn attended a meeting in the Oval Office in December 2020 in which participants discussed “seizing voting machines, declaring a national emergency, invoking certain national security emergency powers, and continuing to spread the message that the November 2020 election had been tainted by widespread fraud.”

The committee also demanded records and testimony from several Trump 2020 campaign officials, including campaign manager William Stepien, senior campaign adviser Jason Miller and executive assistant Angela McCallum, whom the committee says also made false claims about the November 2020 election.

Also named were John Eastman, who the committee says “participated in a briefing for nearly 300 state legislators regarding purported election fraud,” and former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, who allegedly “paid for rooms and suites in Washington, D.C. hotels that served as election-related command centers, according to the subpoenas.

Mr. Kerik also worked with Trump lawyer and former New York Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani to investigate allegations of voter fraud as part of the Stop the Steal efforts.

The committee continues to wrestle with uncooperative witnesses, who cite Mr. Trump’s claims of executive privilege.

Former senior Trump administration Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark refused to answer questions during a deposition scheduled deposition before the panel late last week. He cited the former president’s ongoing lawsuit that argues the former president enjoys “inherent constitutional rights of privilege.”

The committee rebuked Mr. Clark’s claims and threatened “to take strong measures to hold him accountable to meet his obligation.”

The Democrat-run House last month voted to hold former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in criminal contempt after he failed to appear for a deposition before the committee.

Mr. Bannon’s lawyer, Robert Costello, sent a letter to the House panel before his scheduled deposition saying his client would not participate. He also cited the former president’s assertion of executive privilege.

Mr. Thompson dismissed Mr. Bannon’s claims and said he was “hiding behind the former president’s insufficient, blanket, and vague statements regarding privileges he has purported to invoke.”

• This article includes wire service reports.

