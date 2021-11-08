A Democrat state lawmaker expected to challenge conservative firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado has dropped out of the election.

State Sen. Kerry Donovan has far outraised her fellow Democrats seeking to take on Ms. Boebert but still called it quits. Neither of her two residences, a family ranch in Edwards and her main home in Vail, will no longer be part of Ms. Boebert’s 3rd Congressional District.

The change came about after the state Supreme Court last week approved a new congressional map drawn by an independent redistricting commission. The new map put both of Ms. Donovan’s residences into the 2nd Congressional District, which is currently held by Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat.

Ms. Boebert has become a rising star for the conservative grassroots and a favorite target of Democratic scorn. She enters the midterm cycle in a newly drawn district that leans Republican.

She has already raised $2.7 million for the 2022 election cycle and has over $1.7 million cash on hand.

Ms. Donovan managed to raise just over $1.9 million and ended her campaign with more than $600,000 in her war chest, according to Federal Election Commission records,

Ms. Boebert defeated five-term Republican incumbent Scott Tipton by a 9-point margin in the 2020 GOP primary and a Democrat state lawmaker by a 6-point margin in the general election.

