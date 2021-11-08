Montgomery County Police have in custody a student accused of stabbing another student Monday at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring.

Police said a student suffered multiple stab wounds that are not life-threatening in a fight that happened at about 10 a.m.

Both the stabbing victim and the suspect attend the school.

“At this time, we are not releasing the ages or genders of the victim or suspect,” Montgomery County Police spokeswoman Shiera Goff told The Washington Times.

Although Ms. Goff would not reveal details about the victim or suspect, WTOP reported that both are male.

School principal Renay Johnson tweeted Monday afternoon that she sent a letter about the incident to the school community. In the letter, she said the suspect accused of stabbing the victim had left the campus, but was returned to school by his parents and taken into custody by Montgomery County Police.

The school was placed on lockdown during the incident. The lockdown was then modified to a shelter-in-place order at 11 a.m. to help with the investigation and to allow classes to safely resume, the principal said.

“I want to thank my staff, central office personnel and Montgomery County Police for their swift action in securing our campus and ensuring our students were safe,” Ms. Johnson wrote in the letter. “As I always say, ‘if you see something, say something,’ and that was the case today, as staff and students immediately informed us of the incident.”

School dismissal and school activities were expected to continue as normal Monday.

Officials at another Montgomery County school have had to call police for other recent incidents.

Last month, police responded to reports of gunshots near Seneca Valley High School, resulting in two lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders. Police also responded to a fight that broke out during an Oct. 15 football game at the high school where one student had to be sent to a hospital.

• Emily Zantow contributed to this story.

• Shen Wu Tan can be reached at stan@washingtontimes.com.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.