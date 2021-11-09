White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is the “foreign policy adviser” identified in special counsel John Durham’s indictment of Democratic lawyer Michael Sussmann, according to a report Tuesday.

The revelation, reported by Fox News, is the first link between the Durham investigation and a member of President Biden’s administration.

However, it does not appear that Mr. Sullivan is a target of the Durham probe.

A Justice Department spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment from The Washington Times.

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she hadn’t seen the report and declined to comment.

Mr. Sussmann, an attorney for the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, is charged with lying to the FBI in a 2016 meeting where he shared debunked claims about links between the Trump Organization and Russia’s Alfa Bank.

The indictment alleges that Mr. Sussmann told FBI General Counsel James Baker that he was not representing a client during the meeting, but billed the Clinton campaign for the time spent with Mr. Baker.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges.

The indictment says that several top Clinton campaign officials, including an unnamed “foreign policy adviser,” exchanged emails over the Russian bank claims that Mr. Sussmann shared with a lawyer.

Mr. Sullivan was that foreign policy adviser, according to the Fox News report.

On Halloween 2016, Mrs. Clinton tweeted a statement from Mr. Sullivan promoting the bogus claim that a computer server connected the Trump Organization with Alfa Bank.

“This could be the most direct link yet between Donald Trump and Moscow,” Mr. Sullivan wrote. “Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank. This secret hotline may be the key to unlocking the mystery of Trump’s ties to Russia. … This line of communication may help explain Trump’s bizarre adoration of Vladimir Putin.”

“We can only assume federal authorities will now explore this direct connection between Trump and Russia,” the statement continued.

Ultimately, reports of the link were unfounded, with the FBI concluding that it was likely an innocuous explanation like a marketing email or spam.

A bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee report from 2020 concluded that there were no covert communications between Alfa Bank and the Trump Organization.

Special counsel Robert Mueller also dismissed such links. The Alfa Bank connection was not mentioned in his massive report outlining his conclusions. During his House testimony in 2019, Mr. Mueller said, “My belief at this point is that it’s not true.”

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.

