A Washington state metallurgist pleaded guilty Monday to falsifying hundreds of test results for steel used to produce U.S. Navy submarines, the Justice Department said.

Prosecutors said that Elaine Thomas, 67, of Auburn, Washington, faked test results more than 240 times in an effort to hide the fact that the steel did not meet Navy standards. The tests are meant to ensure that the steel, used to fabricate submarine hulls, does not fail during a collision.

The Justice Department said there is no evidence that Thomas‘ employer, Bradken Inc., the Navy’s leading supplier of steel for submarines, was aware of the fraud before 2017. The company last year accepted responsibility for the offense and agreed to a civil penalty of nearly $11 million, prosecutors said.

The attorney representing Thomas, John Carpenter, said in a statement Monday that his client “took shortcuts” during the testing process.

“Ms. Thomas never intended to compromise the integrity of any material and is gratified that the government’s testing does not suggest that the structural integrity of any submarine was in fact compromised,” he wrote, according to The Associated Press. “This offense is unique in that it was neither motivated by greed nor any desire for personal enrichment. She regrets that she failed to follow her moral compass — admitting to false statements is hardly how she envisioned living out her retirement years.”

There is no evidence that any submarine hulls failed because of substandard steel, but the Pentagon has had to keep a closer eye on the materials in question.

“The Navy has taken extensive steps to ensure the safe operation of the affected submarines,” the Justice Department said in its statement. “Those measures will result in increased costs and maintenance as the substandard parts are monitored.”

Thomas faces up to 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine. Her sentencing is set for February 2022.

