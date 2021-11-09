Twitter has flagged a video posted by Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona that depicts anime characters killing other characters with the faces of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and President Biden.

The video features footage of migrants and border patrol officers, but edited into the video are anime characters depicting Mr. Gosar and Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado as heroes who attack the Democratic figures.

NBC News reports that the video, posted Sunday, is a riff on the Japanese anime series “Attack on Titan.”

Twitter this week said it is flagging the tweet as “hateful content” but reasoned it should be viewable.

“Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible,” the social network said.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said Mr. Gosar, who has been criticized as being too cozy with far-right extremists, is a “creepy member” who’s gotten a pass from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“And he’ll face no consequences bc @GOPLeader cheers him on with excuses,” she tweeted.

Rep. Ted Lieu, California Democrat, called the posting “sick behavior.”

“He tweeted out the video showing him killing Rep. Ocasio-Cortez from both his official account and personal account,” Mr. Lieu said. “In any workplace in America, if a coworker made an anime video killing another coworker, that person would be fired.”

The Washington Times reached out to a Gosar spokesperson for comment.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.