Montgomery County Police have charged a student as an adult in the stabbing of another student Monday at Montgomery Blair High School, according to a media report.

Maycol Coyoy, 16, of Silver Spring, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment, WTOP reported.

He is accused of stabbing another student with a knife in the school’s parking lot, and a relative of his also has been arrested, WTOP reported.

The wounded boy is home from the hospital and expected to fully recover, Principal Renay Johnson said in a letter to parents, according to the news agency.

Ms. Johnson said Mr. Coyoy’s relative, who is also a student at the school, was apprehended Tuesday when security found he was carrying a knife on school grounds.

The stabbing occurred about 10 a.m. Monday.

Neither the Montgomery County Police nor Montgomery County Public Schools responded to requests for comment.

• Shen Wu Tan

