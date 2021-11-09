Montgomery County Police have charged a student as an adult in the stabbing of another student Monday at Montgomery Blair High School, according to a media report.
Maycol Coyoy, 16, of Silver Spring, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment, WTOP reported.
He is accused of stabbing another student with a knife in the school’s parking lot, and a relative of his also has been arrested, WTOP reported.
The wounded boy is home from the hospital and expected to fully recover, Principal Renay Johnson said in a letter to parents, according to the news agency.
Ms. Johnson said Mr. Coyoy’s relative, who is also a student at the school, was apprehended Tuesday when security found he was carrying a knife on school grounds.
The stabbing occurred about 10 a.m. Monday.
Neither the Montgomery County Police nor Montgomery County Public Schools responded to requests for comment.
