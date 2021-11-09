OPINION:

Democrats and Republicans in Congress approved President Biden’s infrastructure proposal for the states after Virginians voted last week for new management — a Republican one — and they’ll be taking office in early January.

Round 2 anyone?

The commonwealth is set to receive $7 billion for highway programs, $537 million for bridge replacement and repairs and $1.2 billion for public transportation, including Metrobus and Metrorail.

For Virginia, there’s also $100 million in projected spending for broadband and $138 billion for clean water.

Suffice it to say, while it’s likely federal infrastructure funding recently given a nod for the states will stay close to the current course, Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears and the other Republicans soon to be seated in the Virginia General Assembly will train their eyes and votes on ensuring that goods and services flow into and out of the commonwealth and that commuters can safely travel to and from work.

The latter includes public mass transit, rail (including VRE and Metro) and the new challenge thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic — the school bus and commercial bus shortages.

For certain, the school bus driver shortages have been angering parents while the shortage of commercial truck drivers threatens to slow the delivery of holiday goods.

Virginia’s next-door neighbors can’t wait to get their hands on the federal teat.

Maryland and Virginia look forward to the $150 million in federal infrastructure funds for Metro, which is still under the feds’ thumbs for the 7000-series railcar inspections, which are still underway.

Also, if there’s some way to offset the costs for electric vehicles or offload to the feds the cost of electric vehicle hook-up, then state and local governments are all in.

In the meantime, new and smoother roads are second to bike lanes and trail lanes. Not because they should be, mind you, but because it’s far easier for a mayor or town leader to paint new bike lanes that keep busy roads and thoroughfares smooth and pothole free.

Let the jackasses begin Round 2 of the infrastructure battle.

• Deborah Simmons can be contacted at dsimmons@washingtontimes.com.

