Wholesale prices at the end of October surged by 8.6% since last October, the highest year-over-year increase recorded by the federal government since it began tracking the data in 2010, the Labor Department reported Tuesday.

Producer prices increased by 6.2%, the largest year-over-year increase since record-keeping began in November 2010.

Gasoline prices continued to rise, up 6.7% in October over the same period in 2020, the Labor Department found. Meanwhile, beef and veal prices dropped by 10.3%.

The Labor Department’s Producer Price Index, which gauges final prices of goods and services, rose 0.6% in October. A 0.5% increase was recorded in September.

The assessments come as the Biden administration has asserted that rising prices are only a temporary effect of ending COVID-19 pandemic closures.

Prices are rising at rates not seen in 30 years, and the situation has worsened because chaos in the global supply chain has made some goods more difficult to obtain.

