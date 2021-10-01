All the big cats at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo that tested positive for COVID-19 are improving and eating, zoo officials said Friday, with two tigers and one lion testing negative Thursday.

However, all six lions and two tigers are being treated for presumptive secondary bacterial pneumonia. The cats also are being treated for discomfort or nausea as needed.

Zookeepers have been taking samples from the cats to see if they have stopped shedding the virus, which could take more than 30 days from the time the zoo officials first began noticing symptoms in mid-September.

Nine big cats — Six African lions, a Sumatran tiger and two Amur tigers — tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

The zoo said last week that three lions were “of concern” because of lack of appetite, dehydration and abnormal respiration. But the zoo on Friday said they are recovering.

