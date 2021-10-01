ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is returning after a pandemic hiatus with plans to launch about 540 hot-air balloons in a stunning visual spectacle.

The nine-day event starts on Saturday in the predawn twilight with balloons of every shape and size inflating and lifting off with people aboard - weather permitting. The 2020 fiesta was canceled as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

Fiesta organizers won’t be checking for vaccination cards but precautions are being taken to preserve social distancing and provide access to hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations.

Indoor dining for balloon pilots and VIPs is canceled. More than 80 balloons that come in special ornate or cartoonish shapes will be disbursed throughout the launch field, rather than clustered together - encouraging crowds to spread out, Balloon Fiesta spokesman Tom Garrity said.

Relatively clear, calm weather is essential for ballooning. The National Weather Service highlights past weather patterns associated with the October balloon extravaganza and current forecasts for the Albuquerque metro area that called for mostly sunny skies on Saturday and sunny skies on Sunday.

Special attractions this year include remote control hot-air balloons that have their own dedicated following of enthusiasts. Those aircraft are one-fourth the size of typical passenger balloons and also can roam with the wind. At the Balloon Fiesta, they’ll be tethered to give crowds a better view.

Other scheduled events include a chainsaw carving display, fireworks, skydivers, musical stage performances and a strolling mariachi band.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.