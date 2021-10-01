Special counsel John Durham has issued a fresh set of subpoenas, including to a law firm with close ties to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, a signal of an expanding scope of his probe into wrongdoing in the FBI‘s Russian collusion investigation.

The subpoenas were issued last month and included one the law firm Perkins Coie, which was cozy with the Clinton campaign, CNN reported Friday.

Mr. Durham last month charged former Perkins Coie attorney Michael Sussmann with lying to the FBI during a 2016 meeting. In the meeting, Mr. Sussmann turned over data of a purported back-channel link between the Trump Organization and Russia’s Alfa Bank.

Mr. Sussmann told the FBI that the meeting was on the behalf of a tech expert. However, Mr. Durham alleges that he was representing the Clinton campaign during the meeting.

Within days of the meeting, the New York Times reported that the FBI was investigating a link between Trump Tower in New York and the Russian bank.

Attorneys for Ms. Sussmann said their client is innocent of misconduct.

Perkins Coie represented the Clinton Campaign and the Democratic National Committee ahead of the 2016 election. The firm also hired a research company that promoted a then-unsubstantiated and now-discredited dossier by British ex-spy Christopher Steele alleging all unverified claims about former President Trump’s ties to Russia.

Mr. Durham previously accessed scores of records from the firm, including billing invoices, meeting calendars, and other documents.

Mr. Durham was appointed by former Attorney General William P. Barr in 2019 to probe allegations of misconduct by the FBI and others in the early stages of the Russia probe.

