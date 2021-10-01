The Supreme Court announced Friday that Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated since January.

The breakthrough COVID case was discovered Thursday after routine testing, ahead of Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s investiture Friday morning. At the investiture, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. will administer the Constitutional Oath to Justice Barrett privately.

Justice Kavanaugh is not experiencing any symptoms.

His wife and children were tested also, but the results were negative.

As a result, Justice Kavanaugh won’t attend Justice Barrett’s ceremony.

