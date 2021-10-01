Vice President Kamala Harris was making an unexplained private trip Friday to the resort town of Palm Springs, California, as Democrats in Congress sought to complete President Biden’s economic agenda.

The White House and Ms. Harris’ office wouldn’t give a reason for the one-night trip, which began on Friday afternoon with her departure from Joint Base Andrews near Washington.

Reporters were not allowed to watch her departure.

“The vice president will remain overnight in Palm Springs and return to Washington, D.C., on Saturday,” the White House said.

Ms. Harris has no public events scheduled for the visit. Local Democratic officials in southern California told news outlets that they were not expecting to meet with the Vice President.

Her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, is scheduled to appear at two campaign events in Virginia on Saturday for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.

