Pat Robertson, who started the Christian Broadcasting Network in a Tidewater Virginia storefront 60 years ago, said Friday he’s hanging up his microphone as host of “The 700 Club,” the network’s flagship daily talk show, which he has hosted since 1966.

“Today’s show will be my final as host of ‘The 700 Club,’” Mr. Robertson, 91, said on air Friday. “My replacement will be my very capable son, Gordon, who will take over as full-time host of the program.”

In a statement, Gordon Robertson praised his father’s accomplishments.

“‘Good and faithful’ doesn’t even begin to describe my father’s service to CBN for 60 years. His legacy and the example of his prayer life will continue to lead ‘The 700 Club’ in the years to come,” said the younger Mr. Robertson, who has been a co-host and executive producer of the program for two decades.

A son of the late U.S. Sen. A. Willis Robertson, who represented Virginia in the upper chamber for 20 years, Marion Gordon “Pat” Robertson has long been a standard-bearer for conservative Christian voters, having founded the Christian Coalition, which wielded great influence in American politics during the Reagan era and beyond.

As a broadcaster, Mr. Robertson has interviewed Presidents Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford, George H. Bush and Donald Trump; a dozen Israeli prime ministers; leaders of the Islamist Mujahadin, a group now known as al Qaeda; and Chinese Prime Minister Zhu Rongji. Physicist Edward Teller and futurist Alvin Toffler also have been his interview subjects, CBN said in a statement.

This isn’t the first time that Mr. Robertson stepped away from the studio. In 1987, Mr. Robertson said he had garnered the support of three million volunteers for a 1988 presidential campaign, and turned the leadership of CBN over to another son, Tim. After a second-place finish in the 1988 Iowa caucus, Mr. Robertson’s campaign failed to gain traction and he dropped out of the race, endorsing then-Vice President George H.W. Bush, who went on to win the election.

Mr. Robertson returned to CBN and broadcasting while offering healthy doses of political commentary and insight. He swapped a live band on “The 700 Club” for a news segment. Today, CBN News is a 24-hour satellite news operation that broadcasts over cable and the internet, with bureaus in the District of Columbia and Jerusalem

Tim Robertson today heads Bay Shore Enterprises LLC, an investment holding company with media interests including Max Media II, which owns TV and radio stations in the U.S.

Rob Boston, a senior adviser at Americans United for Separation of Church and State, a District-based group often at odds with the Christian Coalition, titled his 1996 book on the broadcaster “The Most Dangerous Man in America?” and remains a critic.

“Although Robertson has not been as visible on the political scene in recent years, it’s worth remembering that his Christian Coalition in the 1990s held significant power in many states and was, for more than a decade, the country’s leading Religious Right organization,” Mr. Boston told The Washington Times via email Friday. “It achieved things that Jerry Falwell’s Moral Majority only dreamed of. Prior to the 2000 election, Robertson worked to solidify conservative Christians around George W. Bush. Bush’s election was consequential for its impact on the federal courts and other issues, and it might not have happened if Robertson hadn’t successfully rallied his troops.”

