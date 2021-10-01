LEAGUE CITY, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas have arrested a man who was accused of stabbing a restaurant manager with a pocketknife after being told he needed to wear a mask.

The stabbing happened in March at a Jack in the Box restaurant in League City, just southeast of Houston. Authorities had issued an arrest warrant for James Schulz Jr. shortly after the stabbing occurred, but he wasn’t taken into custody until this week, police said.

At the time, police said Schulz refused to follow the restaurant’s policy requiring him to wear a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. Police said he then attacked the manager.

The manager had three stab wounds in the arm and upper torso, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

Schulz was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct. Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.