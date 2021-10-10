When NBC NASCAR reporter Kelli Stavast said last weekend that fans were cheering driver Brandon Brown — and not shouting a profane anti-Biden chant — little did she know that she had just launched an instant political sensation.

“Let’s go, Brandon” has exploded on the right, arming cheeky conservatives with a deceptively innocuous cri de coeur that takes sarcastic swings at both President Biden and the mainstream media without running afoul of tech censors.

Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, gave the catchphrase his seal of approval in a Thursday interview with conservative podcaster Benny Johnson, calling it “one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen.”

“The clip is surreal,” Mr. Cruz said. “Listening to the NBC reporter say, ‘Look, they’re chanting, let’s go Brandon,’ it captures everything about fake news all at once.”

To recap: In an Oct. 2 interview with Mr. Brown after his Talladega Superspeedway win, Ms. Stavast said it was difficult to hear over the crowd noise because attendees were chanting, “Let’s go, Brandon,” even though the video shows them shouting “f*** Joe Biden.”

Whether Ms. Stavast made an honest mistake or was trying to make the best of an awkward situation is unclear — Deadline Hollywood said she was either “hard of hearing or a very, very quick thinker” — but Biden foes accused her of seeking to “gaslight the public,” as one Twitter account put it.

The R-rated anti-Biden chant had been erupting for weeks at sporting events, including the Ryder Cup. But since then, “Let’s go, Brandon” has become the chant of choice at events such as college football games, where it could be heard Saturday at several stadiums, as shown on social-media posts.

An airplane with a “Let’s go, Brandon! Join Gettr.com” banner flew Saturday above the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines ahead of former President Trump’s rally, as shown on social media, while the Daily Wire is now selling “Let’s go Brandon” T-shirts.

After the Republican National Committee noted Friday that the 10 leading job-creation states are led by Republican governors, former Trump administration official Ric Grenell tweeted, “Let’s go, Brandon!”

Others tweeting the phrase include Rep. Jim Banks, Indiana Republican, and Fox contributor Lisa Boothe, who called it “Pure gold.”

“Saturdays are no longer for the boys … They’re for Let’s Go Brandon chants,” tweeted Donald Trump Jr.

Lest there be any doubt that the phrase has arrived, the satirical conservative website Babylon Bee jumped into the fray Saturday with a post headlined, “Guy Named Brandon Attending College Football Games Feeling Really Good About Himself Right Now.”

“Indeed, a study has found that the number of Brandons reporting high self-esteem has skyrocketed in recent weeks after the slogan has been repeated at an increasing number of sports games and other public events,” said the Bee post.

