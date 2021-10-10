Americans should feel comfortable celebrating the upcoming Halloween holiday with their kids, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Fauci offered his approval of the October holiday celebrations on CNN’s ‘State of the Union.’

“Halloween is just around the corner, a lot of parents are wondering how to trick-or-treat, do they hand out candy, do they walk around with their children?” said CNN’s Dana Bash. “What’s your guidance?”

“I think that particularly if you’re vaccinated, but you can get out there,” answered Dr. Fauci. “You’re outdoors for the most part, at least when my children were out there doing trick-or-treating. And enjoy it, I mean this is a time that children love.”

Dr. Fauci’s guidance on American holiday celebrations has become a recurring theme of Sunday political talk shows in recent weeks. For example, last week CBS’ Margaret Brennan pressed Dr. Fauci about whether “we can gather for Christmas, or it’s just too soon to tell.”

“You know Margaret, it’s just too soon to tell,” answered Dr. Fauci.

Dr. Fauci later walked back his hesitant answer about Christmas gatherings and told CNN he urged people to enjoy Christmas together after all.

“I encourage people, particularly the vaccinated people who are protected, to have a good, normal Christmas with your family,” said Dr. Fauci to CNN.

