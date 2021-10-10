Only in Washington could spending $1.5 trillion be considered the conservative position.

Sen. Joe Manchin III’s ceiling for spending in a new budget bill would be the biggest single price tag of any spending bill in U.S. history. It is equal to the Trump tax cuts, is double the cost estimate for Obamacare when it passed in 2010, and dwarfs the 2003 Medicare prescription drug bill.

Yet Mr. Manchin, West Virginia Democrat, is being villainized by liberal activists and even fellow Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill for lowballing what they want to spend.

Sen. Bernard Sanders, the Vermont independent who serves as Democrats’ budget chairman, said Mr. Manchin is sabotaging hopes of a massive overhaul of the country’s social-welfare programs, including proposals for tuition-free college, paid family leave, new child-care payments and adding dental care to Medicare.

“Does Sen. Manchin really believe that seniors are not entitled to digest their food, and that they’re not entitled to hear and see properly?” Mr. Sanders said. “Is that really too much to ask in the richest country on Earth — that elderly people have teeth in their mouth and can see and can hear?”

Mr. Sanders and other progressive lawmakers say the $3.5 trillion price tag they’re looking at is already a compromise, and said if left to their own devices, they’d go even bigger. Mr. Sanders’ original ante was $6 trillion — a figure he said was actually “probably too little.”

Chris Edwards, of the conservative Cato Institute, said it shows just how far the debate over spending has shifted.

“The Democratic Party has moved wildly to the left over the last two decades,” Mr. Edwards said. “It is remarkable really.”

Spending has been a rare area of bipartisanship in Washington over the last decade. As Republicans and Democrats fight over abortion, immigration, defense policy, Supreme Court nominations and online privacy, they’ve found common ground in digging deeper into Americans’ pockets.

Even before the pandemic, the government was on track for trillion-dollar annual deficits for the foreseeable future. Then COVID-19 made things even worse, sending the deficit soaring to a record $3.1 trillion in 2020 before retreating slightly to only $2.8 trillion in red ink for the just-concluded fiscal year 2021.

President Biden insists he can find new taxes to cover the cost of whatever Democrats end up spending, and he’s signaled he’s hoping for a deal in the $2 trillion range.

Mr. Manchin isn’t so certain. He’s said the country’s businesses and investors can only afford about $1.5 trillion in new taxes before they start to crumble under the weight of the added burden.

He and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona are the only Senate Democrats who have refused to fall in line behind Mr. Biden’s plan, erecting a major hurdle that the party is grappling with.

They’ve earned the wrath of activists, some of whom even chased Ms. Sinema into a bathroom in Arizona recently to demand she relent.

Sanders’ supporters at Our Revolution, a political nonprofit, said it was “misleading” for Ms. Sinema to label herself a moderate, saying she “holds wildly unpopular positions that are completely out of line with the will of the voters that elected her to office.”

The irony is that Mr. Manchin and Ms. Sinema have not been shy about signing off on new government spending.

They voted this year in favor of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, a budget resolution that included $1 trillion in new discretionary spending, and $550 trillion in new transportation funding.

Those proposals followed a year in which they joined most of their colleagues supporting the $2 trillion CARES Act and a $900 billion pandemic relief package.

Brian Riedl, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, said President Obama was elected on a promise of $1 trillion in new spending, and yet “today $5 trillion in new spending is enough to get you purged as too conservative.”

“Historically speaking, even a $1.5 trillion spending bill would be one of the biggest spending plans enacted in decades,” Mr. Riedl said.

It wasn’t long ago that Congress struggled with hashing out deals that were far less expensive.

Mr. Riedl said Congress in 2003 “tore itself apart over whether to spend $400 billion over ten years” on adding a prescription drug program to Medicare. It only passed after GOP leaders delayed a vote for three hours to do some epic arm-twisting, sparking allegations of vote-buying.

Mr. Biden’s plans dwarf that fight.

At $3.5 trillion, it would be more spending than the annual gross domestic product of France, and nearly as big as Germany’s economy, at $3.8 trillion.

Even Mr. Manchin’s slimmed-down target would be more than Spain’s $1.3 trillion economy, or 23 of the other 26 nations in the European Union.

Fiscal hawks also warn that entitlement programs often take on a life of their own and almost always cost more than projected.

Social Security has gone from costing $28 billion in 1940 to $1.1 trillion. Medicare has gone from costing $94 billion in 1967 to $776 billion.

If Mr. Manchin holds firm in his limit on new spending, Democrats will either have to jettison some of their wishlist, reduce the cost by limiting eligibility or turn to budget gimmicks to hide the true cost of their plans.

One option, which both parties regularly use, is to only include a few years’ worth of money for a popular policy, figuring Congress will come through later with an extension.

The House version of the budget bill, for example, only calls for four years of spending on a revamped child tax credit, with Democrats figuring there’s no way Congress would let it expire after 2025. That extension would cost roughly $750 billion more for the final six years of the budget window.

“Democrats are purposely putting expiration dates on policies that have the most bipartisan support and [are] almost guaranteed to be extended regardless of who runs the White House or Congress in 2025,” Mr. Riedl said. “Republicans in 2025 are not going to vote to take away the child tax credit at that point from suburban families that might be their voter base.”

