President Biden’s nephew on Monday will marry reality TV personality Meghan O’Toole King, the ex-wife of baseball great Jim Edmonds, the White House said.

Cuffe Owens, the son of Mr. Biden’s sister, Valerie Owens and her husband Jack, will marry Ms. King in a small family wedding. The ceremony will take place at the Owenses’ home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, according to the White House.

Mr. Biden and first lady Jill Biden will attend the wedding.

Ms. King, 37, a star of Bravo TV’s “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” announced the relationship last month on Instagram, posting a photo of the couple enjoying a night out.

She split from Mr. Edmonds in October 2019 after five years of marriage. They had a messy, public divorce that was finalized in May.

Ms. King has three children with the former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder.

Mr. Cuffe, 42, is a lawyer in California, and his mother serves as an adviser to the president.

