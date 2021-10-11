President Biden’s nephew on Monday was set to marry reality TV personality Meghan O’Toole King, the ex-wife of baseball great Jim Edmonds, the White House said.

Cuffe Owens — the son of Mr. Biden’s sister, Valerie Owens, and her husband Jack — and Ms. King planned a small, family wedding. The ceremony was scheduled to take place at the Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, home of the Owens, according to the White House.

Mr. Biden and first lady Jill Biden both attended the wedding and left in the afternoon to return to the White House.

No details on the nuptials were available.

Ms. King, 37, a star of Bravo TV’s “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” announced the relationship last month on Instagram, posting a photo of the couple enjoying a night out.

She split from Mr. Edmonds in October 2019 after five years of marriage. They had a messy, public divorce that was finalized in May.

Ms. King has three children with the former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder.

Mr. Cuffe, 42, is a lawyer in California, and his mother serves as an adviser to the president.

Ms. Owens is expected to release a book in April 2022 about her childhood, titled “Growing Up Biden.”

