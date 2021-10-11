Dog the Bounty Hunter is giving up the hunt for Brian Laundrie.

The reality-TV star, whose real name is Duane Chapman, said funds were running low in his search of a Florida nature reserve for the man sought in the death of Gabby Petito.

Mr. Chapman, 68, reportedly suffered an ankle sprain leading his team in a search for the 23-year-old fugitive in the swampy Carlton Reserve.

He flew back to Colorado to nurse the injury.

However, he said his “team” is continuing the search and his daughter, Lyssa Chapman, said on Twitter after her father had announced his departure that “bait is set.”

A Florida TV reporter posted on Twitter that Mr. Chapman is “also raising funds to continue what he calls an ‘expensive search.’”

